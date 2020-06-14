Coronavirus | 34-year-old engineer dies of COVID-19 in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

14 June 2020 05:18 IST

A 34-year old COVID – 19 positive patient, who was undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, died shortly after Friday midnight.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district has risen to three. When he was returning in a van to his native place of Pullagoundanpatti near Ezhaayirampannai near Kovilpatti from Chennai, where he was working with a construction company, he was stopped at Thottilovanpatti check-post. Since he was suffering from fever and cold, he was screened at the check-post and tested positive for COVID-19. After being admitted to Government Hospital in Kovilpatti on June 6, he was shifted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where he breathed his last around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Subsequently, his body was buried in the Corporation burial ground in Thoothukudi.

