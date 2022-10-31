34 two-wheelers seized by Madurai city police on Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja day

Madurai city police have seized 34 two-wheelers and booked them for rash driving and under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act on the occasion of Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar said that the motorists did not get access into Goripalayam junction as the police had sealed all the roads leading to the junction with more than 40 picketings.

However, many of them came in groups and tried to get through the police picketings.

“The police told them that no two-wheeler was allowed towards the Thevar statue junction and asked them to walk their way towards Goripalayam. While most of them returned without creating any fuss, some of them indulged in rash riding, triples riding and came repeatedly,” he said.

Only such persons were videographed and their vehicle numbers noted. The vehicles of those who tried to create confusion were seized.

The police are analysing video footages and identify the trouble mongers to book them.

Meanwhile, Madurai district police booked 60 cases for rash driving and violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Four vehicles, including a maxi van, were seized after the passengers made roof-top travelling.