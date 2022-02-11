Madurai

3.4 tonnes of ration rice seized

Madurai district police on Friday seized 3.4 tonnes of ration rice from two places in Tirumangalam on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of police raided Jayapandi Rice Mill at Keezhakottai and found that P.Senthil Kumar (48) had illegally stocked 150 kg of ration rice and 2,250 kg of broken ration rice.

The police arrested him.

Meanwhile, in another raid, the police found one tonne of ration rice hoarded at the residence of V. Amaravathi (60) in Anna Nagar under Perungudi police station limits.However, Amaravathi, was absconding.

The seized rice and the arrested person were handed over to the Civil Supplies-CID for further investigation.


