34 low-lying areas, five dams being monitored

446 teams deployed in Tenkasi to monitor bunds of irrigation tanks

After identifying 34 low-lying areas that could get flooded quickly in the event of heavy downpour, Tenkasi district administration has deployed 446 teams to monitor bunds of irrigation tanks round-the-clock to prevent breach, Collector G.S. Sameeran has said.

Since the areas close to the Western Ghats experienced heavy rainfall during the 1992-flood triggered by cyclonic activity, the district administration has made extensive preparations in the district situated on the lap of the hilly region based on the past experience.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after he participated in a review meeting chaired by Monitoring Officer for the district Anu George, Mr. Sameeran said 364 primary teams comprising officials from all government departments and the locals had been deployed across the district in the wake of cyclone alert. The teams to be deployed in the 34 low-lying areas would monitor the rain and possible marooning of their areas round-the-clock so as to swiftly relocate people to the nearest relief centres in case of flooding.

People living in ‘danger zones’ had already been asked to move to safer places or relief centres.

After inspecting the bunds of irrigation tanks, strengthening had been done wherever it was required besides keeping adequate number of sandbags to plug breaches, if any. Moreover, all five reservoirs - Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi, Gundar and Adavinainar dams – would be monitored round-the-clock., the Collecttor said.

Earlier Ms. Anu and Dr. Sameeran visited vulnerable areas in Tenkasi, Courtallam, Shencottai and Kadayanallur.