₹34 lakh-worth fireworks seized from unlicensed godown near Vembakottai

June 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,000 boxes of finished fireworks which were stocked in an unlicensed godown was formally seized by Virudhunagar district police on Saturday.

The police said that the goods should be kept only on licensed premises after following all safety protocols.

However, the goods from different fireworks units had been kept at a godown for transporting them to different destinations in Madathupatti without following the safety measures.

Vembakottai police have formally seized the materials, worth ₹34 lakh, and booked the owner, Murugesan, and the godown operator, Sridharan.

