February 21, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Thirty-four persons were injured in a jallikattu held as part of St. Anthony’s Church festival at Maravapatti near Thadikombu in Dindigul district on Tuesday. Over 450 bulls from Dindigul, Madurai, Alanganallur, Tiruchi, Musiri, Pudukottai, Manapparai and other places, and 119 bull tamers participated in the event. Nineteen bull tamers, six spectators and nine bull owners were injured. Two of them have been admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.