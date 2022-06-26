34 cases settled in lok adalat held at HC

Lok adalat in progress at the District Court in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A total of 34 cases were settled out of the 343 cases that were taken up for settlement at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Sunday. A total sum of ₹2.45 crore was settled.

At the lok adalat held in the Madurai District Court, 5,354 cases were settled out of 9,364 cases that were taken up for settlement. The total amount settled was ₹20.01 crore.

In Dindigul, 2,292 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹10.42 crore. A total of 1,683 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram and the total settled amount was ₹6 crore.

A total of 1,258 cases were settled in Sivaganga and the settled amount was ₹4.35 crore. In Theni, 3,272 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹17.47 crore.