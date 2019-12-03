336 waterbodies restored in Tirunelveli

Following the timely completion of 185 ‘kudimaramathu’ taken-up on an outlay of ₹49.30 crore and the restoration of 336 waterbodies at a cost of ₹8.08 crore, the district administration has started identifying the hitherto neglected irrigation tanks with the help of farmers for the next phase of work.

When the State Government allocated ₹499.68 crore for executing 1,829 ‘kudimaramathu’ works across Tamil Nadu for the current fiscal, the composite Tirunelveli district that then comprised of the recently carved out Tenkasi district received ₹43.25 crore for implementing 185 works that included deepening of waterbodies, strengthening of bunds, desilting the channels carrying rainwater to the waterbodies, repairing of shutters, reconstruction of surplus weirs etc.

On receiving funds, the district administration, after holding discussion with the farmers, chose the ‘kudimaramathu’ works.

The farmers favoured the restoration of 84 waterbodies in Tamirabharani basin at a cost of ₹21.19 crore, 90 works in Chittaar basin on an outlay of ₹24.57 crore, 10 works in Vaippar basin at a cost of ₹3.39 crore and a work in Gothaiyar basin on an outlay of ₹15 lakh and all these works have been completed before the onset of north-east monsoon. After the State allotted another ₹8.08 crore, 336 irrigation tanks and ‘ooranis’ were given a makeover and the workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Programme were utilised for desilting and strengthening the lake bunds and the supply channels.