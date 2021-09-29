333 polling booths in Tirunelveli, 277 in Tenkasi vulnerable

‘They will be brought under video coverage or live webstreaming’

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI

A total of 333 polling booths in Tirunelveli district have been identified as vulnerable and they would have additional police protection and a micro observer.

After inspecting the second phase of training for polling officials here on Wednesday, Collector V. Vishnu said the vulnerable polling booths would be brought under video coverage or live webstreaming with closed circuit television cameras.

Polling for rural local bodies would be held in two phases – first phase for Ambasamudram, Cheranmadevi, Manur, Palayamkottai and Pappakudi panchayat unions on October 6, and the second phase for Kalakkad, Nanguneri, Radhapuram and Valliyoor unions on October 9.

A total of 9,567 polling officials would be deployed in 1,188 polling booths. A total of 5,522 candidates are in the fray for 2,069 rural local body posts.

The first phase of training was held on September 24. In the second phase of training on Wednesday polling officials were trained in their various aspects of polling duties. This included sealing of ballot boxes.

Along with Poll Observer J. Jayakanthan, the Collector inspected the training session held at Government Law College, Palayamkottai.

Tenkasi District Poll Observer P. Sankar inspected the second phase of training for polling officials in Kadayam.

Among other duties, the polling officials were trained in the procedures to handle incidents of impersonation of voters and challenged votes.

A total of 10,678 polling officials would be deployed for the two-phase polling for 10 panchayat unions in the district.

While Kadayam, Keezhappavoor, Melaneelithanallur, Alangulam and Vasudevanallur unions will go for polls on October 6, polling in Tenkasi, Sengottai, Sankarankoil, Kadayanallur and Kuruvikulam unions will be held on October 9.

A total of 277 of the 1,328 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Collector S. Gopala Sundara Raj said candidates should get permission for campaign vehicles at the Collectorate for district-level campaigns and at the panchayat union offices for the union-level propaganda.

Similarly, for the election meetings and procession, the permission should be obtained from the respective panchayat union offices.