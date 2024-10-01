ADVERTISEMENT

₹3.31 lakh unaccounted money seized from RTO office in Sivaganga

Published - October 01, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

In a surprise check, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption seized ₹ 3.31 lakh of unaccounted money from the office of Regional Transport Office in Sivaganga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following complaints of corrupt practices, the sleuths, led by Sivaganga unit of DVAC, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John Britto, conducted a surprise check.

During the inspection, the officials found Ramakrishnan, an assistant with TNSTC, in possession of ₹ 3.28 lakh in his possession at the RTO office. A sum of ₹3,250 was also found in the shelf of the RTO.

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation, he had reportedly confessed that he had collected it for the RTO Mookkan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigation revealed that Ramakrishnan had been deployed at the RTO office for liasioning for TNSTC vehicles-related works like getting permits, and fitness certificates.

The man who has been working at the RTO office for several years had become a broker for the RTO.

The DVAC officials have booked both the RTO and Ramakrishnan under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Inspector of Police, DVAC, R. Jesudoss, and Sub-Inspector of Police, N. Raja Mohammed, were present during the check.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US