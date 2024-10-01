GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹3.31 lakh unaccounted money seized from RTO office in Sivaganga

Published - October 01, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

In a surprise check, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption seized ₹ 3.31 lakh of unaccounted money from the office of Regional Transport Office in Sivaganga.

Following complaints of corrupt practices, the sleuths, led by Sivaganga unit of DVAC, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John Britto, conducted a surprise check.

During the inspection, the officials found Ramakrishnan, an assistant with TNSTC, in possession of ₹ 3.28 lakh in his possession at the RTO office. A sum of ₹3,250 was also found in the shelf of the RTO.

During interrogation, he had reportedly confessed that he had collected it for the RTO Mookkan.

Investigation revealed that Ramakrishnan had been deployed at the RTO office for liasioning for TNSTC vehicles-related works like getting permits, and fitness certificates.

The man who has been working at the RTO office for several years had become a broker for the RTO.

The DVAC officials have booked both the RTO and Ramakrishnan under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Inspector of Police, DVAC, R. Jesudoss, and Sub-Inspector of Police, N. Raja Mohammed, were present during the check.

