330 nominations accepted for Corporation wards; 8 papers rejected

Scrutiny of nominations filed till Friday were taken up and 330 papers were found to be in order and accepted, while eight nominations were rejected by the officials here on Saturday.

The Dindigul Corporation has 48 wards and apart from major political parties, Independents too had filed papers.

While the scrutiny was under way, a wordy altercation between an independent candidate identified as Raja and DMK’s Siddique, both contesting for Ward 18, broke out. After the situation appeared to be heading for a free-for-all, some senior officers intervened and told both of them to submit their petitions.

While the independent candidate claimed that the DMK candidate had not mentioned about the criminal offences in his name in the affidavit, the DMK candidate denied the allegation and said that the independent candidate had allegedly demanded money from him.

Road blockade at Oddanchatram

After the news spread that officials in Oddanchatram Municipality office had rejected the nominations of six AIADMK candidates from the 18 wards, the cadres led by AIADMK city secretary Natarajan resorted to a road blockade agitation on the Dindigul-Palani Road.

On information, ADSP Lavanya and team arrived and held talks with the agitators and cleared the way for vehicular movement. They also said that the complaint of the AIADMK men would be examined by the revenue authorities following which they dispersed.

Poll Observer visit

State Election Commission appointed Poll Observer for Dindigul district Jacintha visited the Corporation office on Saturday.

Accompanied by District Election Officer and Collector S. Visakan, Commissioner Sivasubramanian and other officers, the Poll Observer said that as per the SEC guidelines, the polling stations should adhere to the guidelines issued with regard to COVID-19 pandemic.

The stations shall have CCTV cameras, web streaming and micro observers depending on the profile. Similarly, COVID-19 patients too would be given exclusive timing to cast their votes and she listened to the arrangements being made for them.