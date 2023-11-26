ADVERTISEMENT

33 vehicles impounded for MV violations

November 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

During a day-long vehicle check conducted at multiple locations by Transport Department on Saturday, 33 vehicles, including heavy vehicles and autorickshaws, were impounded and ₹16.17 lakh fines were imposed on the erring motorists.

Following a direction from Transport Commissioner A. Shanmugasundaram, Regional Transport Officers from all the three RTOs - M Singaravelu, R Chitra and N Karthikeyan - Madurai North, Madurai Central, Madurai South and RTO Enforcement - had organised the checks. The RTOs were supported by over 10 senior MV inspectors.

A total of 720 vehicles were checked by the teams and 135 among them were issued notices for violations which included overload, transporting passengers in goods vehicles, no parking lamps used while vehicles were stationary, no permit and pollution test certificate was not available and for not possessing valid driving licence.

