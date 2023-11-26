HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

33 vehicles impounded for MV violations

November 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

During a day-long vehicle check conducted at multiple locations by Transport Department on Saturday, 33 vehicles, including heavy vehicles and autorickshaws, were impounded and ₹16.17 lakh fines were imposed on the erring motorists.

Following a direction from Transport Commissioner A. Shanmugasundaram, Regional Transport Officers from all the three RTOs - M Singaravelu, R Chitra and N Karthikeyan - Madurai North, Madurai Central, Madurai South and RTO Enforcement - had organised the checks. The RTOs were supported by over 10 senior MV inspectors.

A total of 720 vehicles were checked by the teams and 135 among them were issued notices for violations which included overload, transporting passengers in goods vehicles, no parking lamps used while vehicles were stationary, no permit and pollution test certificate was not available and for not possessing valid driving licence.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.