33 tonnes of ration rice seized in Sivakasi

Sivakasi

19 August 2021 14:11 IST

Officials found a number of bags, with ‘Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’ tags, raising suspicion that the bags were directly smuggled from ration shops

In a major seizure, Revenue officials on Thursday seized around 33 tonnes of ration rice stocked in a godown near Maraneri.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials, led by Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, raided the godown on Bodireddipatti Road near Maraneri. The officials found that around 650 bags of ration rice, each weighing around 50 kg, were stocked there. Around 150 kg of wheat was also found.

The officials also found a number of bags, with ‘Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’ tags, raising suspicion that the bags were directly smuggled from ration shops. The rice would be taken to the TNCSC godown where the actual quantity would be ascertained.

Two persons fled from the godown upon seeing the team. “We have seized a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler. We have alerted the police to investigate,” Mr. Birathiviraj said.

Enquiries revealed that the godown, belonging to an individual Ayyanar, had been rented out to some other person.

Sivakasi Tahsildar, Rajakumar, Taluk Supply Officer, R. Jayapandian, were present.