Madurai

33 tonnes of ration rice seized in Sivakasi

Revenue officials, led by Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, inspecting 650 bags of ration rice seized from a godown in Sivakasi on Thursday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major seizure, Revenue officials on Thursday seized around 33 tonnes of ration rice stocked in a godown near Maraneri.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials, led by Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, raided the godown on Bodireddipatti Road near Maraneri. The officials found that around 650 bags of ration rice, each weighing around 50 kg, were stocked there. Around 150 kg of wheat was also found.

The officials also found a number of bags, with ‘Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’ tags, raising suspicion that the bags were directly smuggled from ration shops. The rice would be taken to the TNCSC godown where the actual quantity would be ascertained.

Two persons fled from the godown upon seeing the team. “We have seized a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler. We have alerted the police to investigate,” Mr. Birathiviraj said.

Enquiries revealed that the godown, belonging to an individual Ayyanar, had been rented out to some other person.

Sivakasi Tahsildar, Rajakumar, Taluk Supply Officer, R. Jayapandian, were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 2:12:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/33-tonnes-of-ration-rice-seized-in-sivakasi/article35993215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY