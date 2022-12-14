33 persons held with ganja, banned tobacco products in Madurai city

December 14, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Madurai

In surprise raids simultaneously conducted across Madurai city, police have seized 567 packets of banned tobacco products, 333 grams of ganja and 60 bottles of illegally stocked liquor.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar said that 33 persons had been arrested.

The Commissioner inspected a few shops under K. Pudur police station limits and ordered the sealing of those that were found selling banned tobacco products.

As many as 410 persons were booked in 265 cases for selling ganja in 2022 and ₹50 lakh worth ganja was seized from them. Similarly 476 tablets and 300 ml of ganja oil were seized. The city police have issued seizure order for ₹1.10 crore worth properties of the accused.

A total of 2,859 kg of banned tobacco products had been seized from 431 accused in 395 cases, he added.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, instructed police officials of Madurai district to take adequate precautionary measures to prevent revenge murders.

He asked them to take stringent action against those trying to disturb public peace.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, R. Ponni, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, and Deputy Superintendents of Police were present.