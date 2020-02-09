33 out of 301 listed cases settled at the National Lok Adalat in HC Bench

A total of 33 out of 301 listed cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total amount settled was ₹ 2.16 crore.

At the Lok Adalat held at the district court, 2328 out of the 8181 listed cases were settled. The total amount settled was ₹ 15.90 crore.

Srivilliputtur

A total of 2,705 cases were disposed off during the National Lok Adalat held at various courts in Virudhunagar district and orders to the tune of ₹5.86 crore were passed on Saturday.

Virudhunagar District Principal and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority chairperson, A. Muthusaratha, said that people should come forward to dispose off their civil and criminal cases and other matters pertaining to road accident, cheque bounce, non repayment of bank loans and other petty cases through Lok Adalat.

Speaking at the National Lok Adalat held here, she said that the Courts of Law can deal any case only in the light of law. However, during Lok Adalat hearing, both parties of a case can present their side of argument and arrive at an amicable solution. A total of 5,872 cases were taken up for hearing and 2,705 cases were disposed off. The Principal District Judge also presented a cheque of ₹7.20 lakh as compensation to the family of a road accident victim at the Adalat.

Judicial Officers, M. Sumathi Sai Priya, S.D. Parimala, DLSA secretary, K. Mariappan, were present.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram district, the Principal District Judge R Shanmugasundaram presided over the Lok Adalat. As many as 2,100 cases were taken up and 773 were disposed off ordering a compensation of about ₹5 crore. The litigants were told to make use of the adalat, which aimed at not only expediting long pending cases but also giving relief. The PDJ appealed to the public to attend Lok Adalats without fail, which have been advantageous to the litigants.