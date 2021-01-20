33 kg of ganja seized, four held

During a vehicle check, a team of police from S.S. Colony station, led by Inspector Flower Sheela, intercepted a car at Fenner Colony.

The police found 33 kg of ganja kept in the car. Besides seizing the contraband and the car involved in smuggling, the police arrested four persons – S. Chelladurai of Usilampatti, M. Prakash (33) of Sittalatchi Nagar, P. Tamilarasan (37) of Keeripatti and A. Pandi (31) of Cumbum in Theni district.

During interrogation, the accused said that they had procured 500 kg of ganja from Andhra and had sold them to two persons – Navas Khan and Wasim Khan of Ramanathapuram.

The duo used to smuggle narcotics to Sri Lanka through sea route, the police said.