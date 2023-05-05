ADVERTISEMENT

33-hour-long marathon work by TANGEDCO team to reactivate rain-hit substation

May 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-hour-long repair work carried out by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) officials in Samathanapuram substation here after the recent downpour badly crippled the sub-station has won the hearts of the public.

As a major technical glitch, which was caused by the recent downpour, hit the 33 / 11 KV sub-station in Samathanapuram, at 8.20 a.m. on Thursday, power supply to various parts of Palayamkottai was completely paralyzed. After giving ‘back-feeding’ of power from Thaazhaiyooththu, Palayamkottai and Thiyagaraja Nagar sub-stations to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the public, the TANGEDCO team, led by Superintending Engineer S. Gurusamy swung into action.

 During inspection, it was found that the 30-minute-long downpour coupled with severe lightning had paralyzed a battery charger and 55 batteries, each with the capacity of 110 volt, besides scrapping a few more electrical equipment.

Thanks to the 33-hour-long work by the TANGEDCO team, power supply to the affected areas was restored through the Samathanapuram sub-station at 5 p.m. on Friday after the ‘back-feeding’ from other three sub-stations was stopped.

When a few areas encountered ‘low voltage’ problem during the ‘back-feeding’ of power, husband of a Tirunelveli Corporation councillor came to the Samathanapuram substation along with a few public to stage dharna. After seeing the non-stop marathon work by the TANGEDCO personnel for restoring power, he left the spot silently.

