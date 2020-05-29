₹ 32.86 cr. allocated for works in horticulture farms

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has allocated ₹ 32.86 crore for providing drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and sub-surface water management scheme for 2020-21.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that horticulture crops had been cultivated on 10,642 h.a. and coconut palms on 10,005 h.a.

In order to make judicious usage of water against the backdrop of decrease in the water resources and rainy days and to increase the area of cultivation of horticulture crops, the district has been implementing Prime Minister’s Precision Irrigation scheme through Department of Horticulture.

Drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation facility would be provide for 4,070 hectare at a cost of ₹ 27.49 crore. Besides, under sub-surface water management, new deep borewell would be sunk and motorpump with pipelines and water storage tanks would be provided at a cost of ₹ 5.37 crore.

The statement said 100 % subsidy would be given to marginal farmers for land up to 2.5 acres and for small farmers 100 % subsidy would be given for land up 5 acres. For other farmers, a subsidy of 75% would be given for 12.5 acres.

Under the sub-surface water management scheme 500 borewells would be sunk for moderate depth in firkas identified as safe zone for groundwater availability with a subsidy of ₹ 25,000 each. Besides, a subsidy of ₹ 15,000 each for 1,077 diesel/electric motorpumps would be given.

The statement added that ₹ 10,000 per ha of subsidy would be given for laying pipelines on 1,425 ha.

At total of 270 ground-level water storage sumps would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 40,000 each.

Interested farmers can submit their applications with the respective office of Block Assistant Director (Horticulture) with all relevant documents like adangal, computer chital, land map, soil and water quality test reports, the statement added.