3,281 cases resolved; ₹11.41 crore settled

Tirunelveli

10 April 2021 19:30 IST

The Lok Adalat organised in the district on Saturday resolved 3,281 cases to give settlement amount of ₹11.41 crore to the aggrieved litigants.

As per the direction from the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority to organise National Lok Adalat across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, it was conducted by 23 Benches in 9 taluks of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts for settling motor accident cases, civil cases, cheque cases, bank loan cases etc.

Accordingly, 3,281 cases were settled and the settlement amount of ₹11.41crore was given to the aggrieved litigants.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Tirunelveli A. Nazir Ahamed, Principal District Judge / Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Tirunelveli presided over the Bench in the premises of the District Court, in the presence of V.S. Kumaresan, Judge, Family Court, Tirunelveli, Thirumagal, Chairman / District Judge, Permanent Lok Adalat, Tirunelveli, P.V. Vasheethkumar, Senior Civil Judge / Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Tirunelveli, Government Doctor S. Poovalingam and other judges.

National Lok Adalat advocates, insurance company officials and the litigants and the respondents participated in the Adalat with masks and maintained physical distancing.

In Thoothukudi district, 12 Benches – 5 in Thoothukudi, 2 in Kovilpatti, 2 in Tiruchendur and 1 each in Vilaathikulam, Sattankulam and Srivaikundam - were constituted. Of the 527 cases taken-up for hearing during the Lok Adalat, 221 cases were resolved to settle Rs. 2.90 crore.

Principal District Judge N. Logeswaran presided over the Lok Adalat.

In Kanniyakumari district, 141 of the 1,669 cases taken-up for hearing were resolved in the Lok Adalat and Rs. 3.47 crore was awarded to the litigants.