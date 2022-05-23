328 ha of fallow land to be brought under cultivation in Virudhunagar

‘Farmers of 38 clusters to share water using micro-irrigation technology’

A total of 542 farmers will be encouraged to bring back fallow land extending to 328 hecatres into cultivation in 54 panchayats in Virudhunagar district under Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Programme, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference in Chennai on Monday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, MP B. Manickam Tagore, MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan and Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy were present at the inaugural of the programme held at Soolakkarai.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture S. Uthandaraman, the main aim of the programme was to bring back agricultural lands which were left uncultivated in the last few years back into farming.

"We have identified 38 clusters where the government would sink borewells and provide free power connection or solar-powered motor pumps. The farmers of the clusters will share the water using micro-irrigation technology based on an agreement among themselves," he said.

Besides, horticultural crops, the farmers would be able to raise pulses based on the availability of water. They would also get priority in other agriculture and horticulture schemes for developing the land and continuing with farming activities.

Other farmers of the beneficiary panchayats would get coconut saplings, sprayers, vegetable seeds, trays and drums. Works like digging farm ponds, desilting minor irrigation ponds, ooranis and supply channels would be taken up, he said.

The Minister distributed various benefits under the programme to farmers on the occasion. District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Deputy Director (Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve) Dilip Kumar and Revenue Divisional Officer (Aruppukottai) Kalyankumar were present.