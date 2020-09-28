₹325-crore component of Mullaperiyar project in the pipeline

Madurai

Madurai Corporation submits proposal to Asian Development Bank for approving an additional component

Madurai Corporation has recently submitted a proposal to Asian Development Bank (ADB) for approving an additional component under Mullaperiyar drinking water project for an estimated cost of ₹325 crore. In this component, which is an addition to the existing four packages, the Corporation plans to construct a new water distribution system in 57 wards.

A Corporation official said they received a positive reply for the approval of the fifth component during a recent meeting with ADB officials. “The ADB is appraising this component and we are waiting for their formal approval,” said City Engineer S. Arasu. The project will bring drinking water directly from Mullaperiyar dam to Madurai city.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said there will be no drinking water shortage once the project is completed. “The city will receive an additional 125 million litres (mld) of drinking water,” he said.

The Corporation supplies around 150 MLD of drinking water to the city through Vaigai Pipeline 1 and Pipeline 2, Cauvery Integrated Drinking Water Scheme and from riverbed sources. The Corporation provides only around 105 litres per capita per day (lpcd). But, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards IS: 1172-1193, a minimum water supply of 135 lpcd must be supplied to residents. “This shortage can be covered after the completion of the project,” said Mr. Visakan.

The Mullaperiyar drinking water project, executed under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), currently has four components, with an outlay of ₹1,295.76 crore.

In the first component, a 96-km-long pipeline will be laid to transport water from Lower Camp to Pannaipatti. Construction of a water treatment plant with a capacity of 125 MLD at Pannaipatti is the second component. In the third component, a 54-km-long pipeline will be laid from the water treatment plant at Pannaipatti to Madurai city. Thirty-six overhead tanks will also be constructed under this component.

The establishment of a new water distribution system in the 28 wards that were annexed to the Corporation in 2011, is the fourth phase.

Work orders were issued for the first and third component in May. The second component was approved much earlier and construction of a water treatment plant is under way. “For the fourth component, we are waiting for the no objection certificate (NOC) from the ADB,” said a Corporation official.

New drinking water pipelines are being constructed in 15 wards around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple through a separate project under Smart Cities Mission at a cost of around ₹80.79 crore. “So, the fifth component was proposed under the Mullaperiyar drinking water project, so that new pipelines can be laid in the remaining 57 wards in the city. This new system will ensure that drinking water is provided round-the-clock to the residents,” said the Commissioner.