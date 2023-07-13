325 camps to be held for distribution of forms for Kalaignar Mahilar Urimai Thogai scheme in Ramanathapuram district

July 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Camps for distribution of application forms for seeking ₹1,000-assistance under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme would be held at 325 places in Ramanathapuram district.

In a statement, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that the scheme was being implemented by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to ensure that women become equal to men in economic status. He instructed the officials to ensure power supply, internet connection, toilet and drinking water facilities at the camps.

Similarly, adequate seating arrangements should be made for the people to sit down. The officials were also asked to put up boards at important places so that people knew about the eligibility conditions to get benefit under the scheme.

Besides ensuring availability of adequate number of application forms at the ration shops, the officials should make efforts to prevent crowding at ration shops.

Members of self-help groups for women should be told about the eligibility conditions for the beneficiaries under the scheme and list of volunteers to be deployed at the camps should be handed over to the officials in charge of the camps, the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajalu, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Project Director (DRDA) Abitha Haneef, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Mariselvi were among those who were present.