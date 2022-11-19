  1. EPaper
32.4 kg of tobacco goods, a tonne of ration rice seized

November 19, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were arrested on charges of possessing 32.4 kg of banned tobacco products and one tonne of ration rice in Koothiyarkundu in Austinpatti police station limits on Saturday. According to a press statement, the accused were identified as hotel owner Sundarasekar, 51, and his employee, Pandiarajan, 34. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police searched the house of the accused where 32.4 kg of banned tobacco goods and one tonne of ration rice were seized.. The duo was arrested and a case has been registered. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad has warned of strict action against those involved in smuggling ration rice and possessing banned goods.

