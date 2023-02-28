32 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

February 28, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Virudhunagar Rural police have registered a case. against a domestic worker suspected to have stolen from a house in Lakshmi Nagar..

In his complaint, G. Arjun, 23, said that his father, a retired railway employee, engaged domestic workers through a manpower agent in Madurai and they kept changing every fortnight.

On September 1, 2022, his brother opened the almirah locker and took money. He left the keys in the almirah. The domestic worker, R. Krishnaveni, who was present in the room, did not turn up for work two days after that.

On February 23, when his mother opened the almirah, she found that 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing. Based on his suspicion that Krishnaveni from Kullursanthai Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp could have stolen the jewels, Virudhunagar Rural police registered a case.