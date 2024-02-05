32 sovereigns burgled from house in Paravai

February 05, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Unidentified persons broke into a house in Paravai and decamped with over 32 sovereigns of gold when the inmates were away on Saturday night. The police said that the family members of R. Govindarajulu (69) of Avuli Ammankoil Street had left for Bengaluru on Friday for attending a family function.

The next day, Govindarajulu locked the house and went to his brother’s house in Harveypatti. When he returned home on Sunday morning, he was shocked to find that the front iron grille gate of the house was broken open. Similarly, the wooden door was also broken open.

Some unidentified burglars had laid their hands on the valuables, worth ₹9.67 lakh, kept in the almirah.

Samayanallur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, a youth, Y. Santhosh Kumar (20) of Karaikudi was robbed of his mobile phone and cash by two youths near the Kathapatti toll plaza in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that the Santhosh had come to Melur to attend a function at his friend’s house.

While coming by bus, he mistakenly got down at the Kathapatti toll plaza at around 2 a.m.

While he went to attend nature’s call in the vicinity, two youths aged 20 years, attacked him and robbed him of ₹8,700 in cash and a mobile phone and disappeared from the scene.

Melur police are investigating.

