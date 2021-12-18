32 school buildings to be razed in Virudhunagar

18 December 2021 20:08 IST

99 structures identified for demolition in Sivaganga

The district adminstration inspected schools to identify weak structures on December 4 and orders had been issued to demolish them, said Virudhunagar Collector J. Meganath Reddy on Saturday.

Presiding over a review meeting, he said that 145 buildings were identified as old or unusable by committees comprising officials from the departments of School Education, Public Works Department and Rural Development. It had been decided to demolish 32 buildings across the district in the first phase.

All primary and middle school buildings in panchayat union and municipal limits were inspected by the committee members. As many as 21 anganwadi centres had also been identified as weak and required demolition. And the demolition order had been issued on December 9. The Project Director of District Rural Development Agency had been coordinating the demolition exercise.

Steps were also being taken to construct new buildings and after obtaining the approvals from the government, the work would start, the Collector said.

Sivaganga

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy said in Sivaganga on Saturday that they have identified 99 school buildings which required to be razed down in the district. He said that teams of officials from various departments had conducted the inspections and according to them 58 anganwadi, 16 toilets and 68 kitchen in noon meal centres in schools also required to be pulled down.

The Collector, at a meeting attended by officials from the School Education Department, said it must be ensured that students did not go near the buildings identified for demolition. He urged the officials to sensitise the school staff to this effect.

He also appealed to the public to inform the district administration or the Chief Educational Officer about weak structures in schools. After inspection, if needed, they would be pulled down, the Collector said.