32 new houses at Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camps in Sivakasi handed over

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday inaugurated 32 dwelling units constructed at a cost of ₹1.80 crore at Srilankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camps at Anuppankulam and Sevalur near here.

Among them were 24 houses in six groups built at a cost of ₹1.35 crore at Anuppankulam and eight houses in two groups constructed at a cost of ₹44.88 lakh at Sevalur.

Mr. Thennarasu said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced various development works for Sri Lankan Tamils including construction of new houses, tuition fees and hostel fees for students pursuing professional courses and post-graduate courses and skill-developmental training, ration at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that a total of 850 houses for the Sri Lankan Tamils would be built in three phases. So far, 200 new houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries.

Another 600 houses would be handed over soon.

MLAs A. R. R. Srinivasan and A. R. R. Raghuraman, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, were among those who were present.