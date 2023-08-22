HamberMenu
32 bundles of beedi leaves seized

August 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Coastal Security Group police have seized a mini cargo vehicle with a load of beedi leaves worth ₹10 lakh when it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat on Monday night.

The CSG police team, led by Cyrus, spotted the vehicle parked at Rajapalayam beach. On seeing the police coming towards them, a group of people fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. The police found 32 bundles of beedi leaves weighing a tonne in the vehicle.

The police suspect that they were about to load the bundles, worth ₹10 lakh, in a country boat to smuggle it to Sri Lanka.  Further investigations are on.

