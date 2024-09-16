31st annual session of Tamil Nadu History Congress to be held at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College

The three-day 31st annual session of Tamil Nadu History Congress (TNHC) would be held at the Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai, from September 20.

Speaking to media persons, Tamil Nadu History Congress general secretary S. S. Sundaram and organising secretary S. Rajagopal said on Monday that the TNHC was established in 1994 in the University of Madras.

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthi would inaugurate the conference. College principal A. Ramasubbiah said that it was a pride to organise the meet with 1,000 national delegates, including researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mumbai University, Northeastern Universities and from Sri Lanka.

More than 500 research articles would be presented with a focus on Tamil history and related areas such as historiography, social, economic, political history, archaeology, and cultural history. Former Vivekananda College Professor A. Karunanandhan would be honoured as the historian of the year on the occasion. Archaeologist K. Amarnath Ramakrishna and among others would address the delegates. The valedictory session would be addressed by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, they added.