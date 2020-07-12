319 test positive in Madurai

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

A total of 319 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 6,078. The day marked the highest number of single day discharges, 787, from different hospitals and treatment facilities.

Five deaths were recorded and they pushed the district’s toll to 116. The district has 3,372 active cases. Madurai district slipped to third place in the number of active cases after Chengalpattu recorded 3,434 active cases on Sunday. Pregnant women and frontline health workers were among the new cases.

Virudhunagar reported four COVID-19-related deaths – the highest single day toll in the district. With this, the total number of deaths in the district went up to 16. All the four latest victims – men aged between 59 and 75 years – had co-morbidities, and the deaths were recorded between July 4 and July 11.

The district recorded 246 fresh cases, which took its tally to 2,073. With 92 patients having been discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases stands at 1,138.

There were 137 new cases reported in Thoothukudi, which took the total number of positive cases to 2,261. There were 31 discharges.

Tirunelveli reported 129 fresh cases on Sunday which took the district’s total case count to 1,758. Thirty-two people were discharged from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari district recorded 103 fresh cases, with which its tally went up to 1,306. There were no discharges from the hospitals in the district.

Eighteen people tested positive in Tenkasi district, taking its case count to 683. As many as 26 people were discharged from hospitals.

Theni recorded 115 new cases which took the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,729. The number of people discharged from hospitals on Sunday stood at 76.

Dindigul had 31 fresh cases which pushed its tally to 787. Thirty-eight people were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram district reported 75 new cases on Sunday and the total number of positive cases rose to 1,849. There were 44 discharges in the district.

Sivaganga recorded 76 fresh cases which took its tally to 862. A total of 41 people were discharged from hospitals.