31 sovereigns of robbed gold chains recovered

Madurai

Madurai city police have solved 15 out of 19 chain-snatching incidents reported in the city in September with the arrest of 12 persons and recovered 31 sovereigns of gold.

Besides ₹ 11-lakh-worth gold recovery, the police have seized seven two-wheelers that were used for the crime, a statement said.

The police said that the chain-snatching incidents were reported under Karimedu, Subramaniyapuram, Tirunagar, Avaniyapuram, Anna Nagar and Mathichiyam police station limits.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha appreciated the police officials for the quick recovery of the crime properties. Stating that the presence of closed-circuit television cameras was handy in identifying the criminals involved in the incidents, the Commissioner appealed to the residents to install CCTV cameras in their localities.