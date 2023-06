June 22, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Over 31 sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen from a locked house at New HIG Colony in Anna Nagar on Wednesday forenoon.

According to police, S. Kalpana (41), who is employed in Madurai Aavin, had locked the house at 10 a.m.

Around 11.45 a.m. she was alerted by the neighbour about the door being broken open.

When she went there, she found that 31 sovereigns of gold, 2.5 kg of silver and ₹62,000 were stolen.

Anna Nagar police have registered a case.

