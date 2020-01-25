31 mini supermarkets to be opened

DINDIGUL

Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Srinivasan distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 3.60 crore to 659 beneficiaries at Eriyodu near here on Saturday in the presence of Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju and Collector M. Vijayalakshmi.

A cooperative retail sales point for selling petrol and diesel was also inaugurated in the presence of Registrar of Cooperative Societies K. Govindharaj.

Apart from retailing agricultural and other produce, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation (TANFED) has initiated retail sale of fuel through Indian Oil Corporation in Kodambakkam and Koyambedu in Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli, said the Minister.

“On those lines, the government has also planned to open three such fuel outlets in southern districts, including Eriyodu in Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. Last year, an outlet was opened in Palani and has been functioning smoothly. In Dindigul district, 31 mini supermarkets have been planned on behalf of the cooperatives department,” he said.

“The government in a bid to uplift the poor and create rural economy has been disbursing loans for small farmers, cattle rearers and self-help groups and it has had a positive result.

Zonal offices have been opened across the State and the schemes of providing fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural equipment are being implemented through PACCS – Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies, said the Minister.

He added that in Dindigul district, there’s a storage of 1000 metric tonne capacity available to cater to the needs of 201 registered farmers’ cooperative associations.

In another event, the Minister laid the foundation stone for a new building to be built at a cost of ₹ 4.18 crore, inside the Collectorate campus, where electronic voting machines will be stored safely. He said that 15 roads inside Dindigul Corporation will be relaid at a cost of ₹ 5 crore under Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation.

A primary health centre under National Urban Health Mission at Poochinayakkanpatti was also inaugurated.