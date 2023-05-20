HamberMenu
₹31 crore-worth ambergris seized, four held

May 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence team has nabbed four persons including a former AIADMK councillor of Thoothukudi Corporation for allegedly attempting to sell ₹31.68 crore-worth ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by the sperm whale and found floating at sea or washed ashore and is used in perfume-making.

The accused were identified as Anil Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram, Dethon and Anantharaj of Kanniyakumari and former AIADMK councilor of Thoothukudi Corporation Eswaran.

Following information about smuggling of ambergris, the DRI officials were patrolling along the beach road and picked-up four persons moving suspiciously in Thermal Nagar Beach on Friday. When the officials seized their bag, they found ambergris weighing about 18 Kg in the bag.

Besides seizing the ambergris, the DRI team also arrested them. Further investigations are on.

