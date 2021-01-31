3,09,276 children administered polio drops in Madurai

Polio drops were administered to 3,09,276 children within five years of age in Madurai district on Sunday. The district achieved around 98% of the target set for polio vaccination.
The vaccine was administered at 1,795 booths set up in government hospitals, Primary Health Centres, anganwadis and other public places. Apart from static booths, mobile teams were also deployed. Health department officials said that a total of 685 migrant children were administered polio vaccination in the district.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a vaccination booth at Madurai airport and administered polio drops for four children.
Collector T. Anbalagan and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar inaugurated a vaccination booth set up on the premises of the temple built in memory of former Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at T. Kunnathur.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inaugurated a booth at an Urban Primary Health Centre at Aruldosspuram. The district administration had a target of administering polio vaccine to 3,16,916 children based on the estimation of population below five years. According to a statement from the Corporation, a target of a total of 1,54,483 children were set for vaccination in the city.
The vaccination drive was held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
