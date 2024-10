Dindigul Rural Police have seized 306 kg of banned tobacco products smuggled into the district.

During a vehicle check at Batlagundu By-pass Road, a police team intercepted a car bearing a Chennai registration number. When they checked the vehicle, they found 306 kg of gutka.

The police arrested P. Kalirajan, 31, of Thadikombu, his brother P. Gavaskar, and T. Mahendran of Ambathurai, according to a statement. All three were sent to judicial custody.

