‘3,030 beds available in COVID-19 care centres’

04 July 2020 19:34 IST

Special medical teams coming to assist in COVID-19 management

As many as 3,030 beds were available at the 22 COVID-19 care centres in the district, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar.

The Minister, along with Collector T.G. Vinay, inspected Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), a COVID-19 care centre, on Saturday. Addressing mediapersons, he said 247 beds were available at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur and 530 beds each at MKU and Tamil Nadu Agricultural College.

Yadava College, Lady Doak College, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College and Arul Anandar College were some of the care centres. There is a proposal to convert the IT Park premises in Vadapalanji into a COVID-19 care centre.

As many as 1,400 beds had been kept ready at COVID-19 speciality wing of Government Rajaji Hospital. Inspections were being made to increase the bed strength in other wings of the GRH.

Special medical teams would come to Madurai within a day or two to assist in COVID-19 pandemic management in the district, he said.

He attributed the higher number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai to aggressive testing. “There is no need for panic, as we are identifying positive cases early on, which is important in saving their lives,” he said.