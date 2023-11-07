ADVERTISEMENT

302 women appear for physical endurance test for sub-inspector of police in Tirunelveli

November 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Women aspiring for the post of sub-inspectors appeared for the physical endurance test at the Armed Reserve Police grounds on Tuesday.

A total of 302 women candidates, who cleared the written exam held in August last, participated in the long jump, high jump, 100-metre race, 400-metre race, and rope climbing tests. Candidates clearing these tests will have to appear for medical test and personal interview.

Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police C. Mageshwari and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pravesh Kumar monitored the proceedings.

A total of 470 men participated in the physical endurance test conducted at Tharuvai Ground in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector-Genral of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) M. Durai and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan supervised the physical endurance test.

