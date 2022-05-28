30,000 tonnes of rice bound for Sri Lanka arrives in Thoothukudi

About 30,000 tonnes of rice to be despatched to Sri Lanka has arrived here from nine districts in the State, according to Collector K. Senthil Raj.

After inspecting the packaging, under way in three godowns, he told reporters that based on the decision of Chief Minister, officials procured rice from Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai and Villupuram districts.

The rice, which was brought in lorries, was being made into packets of 10 kg and they would be despatched to Sri Lanka once the district administration got the approval from the State government.

The island nation was reeling under severe economic crisis and the government had already sent rice, medicines and other essential goods. The State government planned to send medicines and milk powder. The goods would be sent by sea from VOC Port, the Collector added.

Revenue, Civil Supplies and other officials supervised the operations.