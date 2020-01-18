₹30,000 to be given for every panchayat for sports development

DINDIGUL

Minister for Forests, Dindigul C. Srinivasan distributed sports equipment to beneficiaries under the Amma Youth Sports Scheme at Vedasandur near here on Saturday.

Youth from Vedasandur town panchayat and Thattarapatti panchayat received the equipment from the Minister, who said that the scheme will be implemented in all the 14 panchayat unions consisting of 306 panchayats apart from 23 town panchayats in the district. Every panchayat and town panchayat will be given sports equipment worth ₹30,000.

He added that the scheme will cover 12,524 panchayats and 528 town panchayats in the State and that the government has allocated ₹76.23 crore budget for the ambitious scheme, under which the government has planned to construct a sports ground in all the villages.

“The idea is to encourage the rural youth to take up sports, identify talents among them and groom them into players,” he said.

The Minister said that the State government is keen on developing sports in the rural areas so that youngsters hailing from the villages do not feel at a disadvantage when compared to the city youth. “The scheme was initiated in 2013-14 by the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and she allocated ₹6.5 crore with which every village was given ₹20,000 for improvement of sports infrastructure and awareness. We have increased the amount for every village in the hope to take it to the next level,” he said.

Vedasandur MLA V.P.P. Paramasivam, Chairman of District Central Cooperative Bank V. Marutharaj, District Sports Officer M. Rose Fathima Mary, Vedsandur Panchayat Union Chairman S. Savithri Subramanian and Executive Officer of Vedasandur Town Panchayat Gopinath, took part in the event.