3,000 saplings planted on Virudhunagar medical college premises

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurate a mass tree plantation drive on Virudhunagar Government Medical College premises on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

State Minister for Revenue K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday inaugurated a mass tree plantation programme on the under-construction Virudhunagar Government Medical College premises here.

As part of the greening programme on the college premises, Ramco Group has taken initiative to plant 3,000 saplings on the 25-acre premises where various buildings for the medical college and hostels have come up.

Along with Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, the Ministers inspected various facilities provided at the college. National Medical Commission has approved for admitting 150 students to the MBBS course for the current academic year.

“All the buildings, except for auditorium is ready. We expect that the buildings would be handed over to us very soon,” Dean, J. Sangumani, said.

The Ministers, officials, college faculty members, nursing students, planted peepal, neem, banyan, naval and mango saplings.

“The trees that are suitable to the climatic and soil condition of Virudhunagar have been chosen to provide greenery on the college premises,” the Dean said.

Another 3,000 saplings would be planted in the coming days.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Ramco Cements Senior vice-president Ramalingam, senior general manager Manikandan and deputy general manager Ramachandran, were among those who were present.


