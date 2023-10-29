3,000 police personnel deployed in Madurai city for Thevar jayanthi

October 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, along with senior police officials, inspected various places in Madurai ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit here on Sunday to take part in freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar’s guru puja to be held on Monday.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Mr. Jiwal inspected security arrangements made at Goripalayam junction where leaders of various political parties and organisations would garland the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar on Monday.

He also inspected Maruthu brothers statue at Teppakulam and Aavin junction where the Chief Minister is slated to lay foundation stone for a flyover the same day.

A total of 3,000 police personnel would be deployed for Thevar jayanthi in the city where thousands of people would throng Goripalayam junction from various parts of the city and State to offer homage.

The police have banned movement of vehicles, other than cars of leaders, towards Goripalayam junction on Monday. Other vehicles would be diverted on different roads.

Four Deputy Commissioners of Police of Madurai City and three officials in the rank of Superintendent of Police would supervise the security arrangements in different parts of the city.

Police personnel would be deployed in arterial roads and important junctions to ensure a trouble-free Thevar guru puja.

Over 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in Madurai rural district. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad and two officers in the rank of SP would oversee the security arrangements for the convoy of the Chief Minister and other leaders in the rural areas.

Traffic regulations

Madurai City police have banned entry for trucks into the city between 6 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. on Monday.

Vehicles coming from Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road would be diverted at Periyar statue junction towards K.K. Nagar. These vehicles will have go through Aavin Junction, PTR bridge and Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles proceeding from Mattuthavani and Aavin junction towards Natham Road should go through Race Course Road from Kakkan statue junction and Bharathi Ula Road.

Vehicles from Mattuthavani should go through K.K. Nagar, Aavin Junction, Kuruvikkaran Salai and Kamarajar Salai to enter the city.

Vehicles coming from North Veli Street should go through Yanaikkal bridge / New Bridge, Palam Station Road and E.E. Road.

Vehicles from other districts proceeding to Pasumpon, except for those permitted to enter the city, should take the Ring Road.

Two-wheelers would not be allowed towards Goripalayam junction.

People who go to Goripalayam to pay their respects to Muthuramalinga Thevar should park their vehicles at Tamukkam ground or Anna bus stand or Palam Station Road junction.