300 tonnes of milling copra to be bought from Virudhunagar farmers

March 08, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The district administration has set a target of procuring 300 tonnes of milling copra from Virudhunagar coconut farmers between April and September.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India would purchase the copra at Rajapalayam Regulated Marketing godown. The procurement would be taken up under the price support scheme.

The farmers could bring milling copra with one per cent foreign particles, 10% black copra and with fungal infection and 10% shrinkage. The moisture content should be within 6%. The farmers would be given ₹108.60 per kg of copra and the amount would be deposited in their savings bank account.