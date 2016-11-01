300 students take out rally

Nearly 300 students from various schools here participated in a rally to mark the National Rededication Day on Monday.

The death of anniversary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is observed every year as National Rededication Day.

The rally, which began on the Collectorate premises, was flagged of by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao. The schools which participated in the rally included Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School, O.C.P.M Girls Higher Secondary School, American College Higher Secondary School and Ponmudiyar Corporation Higher Secondary School.

Pledge

Later, Collector administered anti-corruption pledge and a pledge for National Unity Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, to all officials.