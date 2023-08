August 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

In a bid to increase green cover, over 300 saplings were planted at the Police Recruits School at Idayapatti in Madurai district on Friday. The event was organised by Madurai Green, DHAN Foundation and the Police Recruits School. The saplings were divided into three types, native trees, trees that attract birds and trees that generate revenue like fruit-bearing trees.

