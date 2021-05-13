300 more beds in Virudhunagar

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran handing over appointment order to a temporarily recruited medical officer in Virudhunagar on Thurssday.

Virudhunagar

13 May 2021 21:54 IST

There will be 300 more beds in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Virudhunagar district.

The decision came following a review meeting between officials of various departments and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu here on Thursday.

The Ministers said the district had 1,420 beds in government and private hospitals to treat positive patients. Besides, COVID cares centres were also set up to treat asymptomatic patients.

Stating that 269 people lost their lives due to COVID-19, they instructed officials to ensure that they had all life-saving drugs and equipment to prevent further loss of life.

Stating that the district required 90 oxygen cylinders a day, they said the district had 62 cylinders in stock. “Efforts will be taken to keep 200 cylinders in stock,” a statement said.

Further, 33 doctors and 120 nurses had been temporarily recruited and their placement orders given. Additional people could be recruited based on need.

While Sterlite Copper Plant had started oxygen production, more oxygen would be brought from other States. The State government had procured 248 cylinders from Singapore for smooth distribution of oxygen. Efforts would also be taken to sell Remdesivir in the district.

The Ministers directed the officials to provide real data on COVID-19 situation so that they could help the district get all basic requirements.

The Ministers, in the presence of Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan, inaugurated the COVID-19 war room. They inspected various facilities set up for the pandemic.

Collector R. Kannan, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, V. Jayakumar, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, C. Dinesh Kumar, Dean, Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvasagamani, and Joint Director (Health), R. Manoharan, were among those who were present.