Madurai

300 kg sea cucumber seized

The sea cucumber seized by the Thalamuthu Nagar police near Lourdhammalpuram in Thoothukudi.  

The Thalamuthu Nagar police have seized 300 kilograms of banned sea cucumber from a cargo autorickshaw.

Police said a patrol team saw a cargo auto crossing Lourdhammalpuram on Monday night. They saw it parked in front of a godown. On checking the vehicle, the police found unprocessed sea cucumber weighing 300 kg in eight bags.

The police seized the vehicle along with the sea cucumber and took it to the police station. The police have alerted the forest personnel and have also initiated probe to identify the persons behind the smuggling of sea cucumber.

